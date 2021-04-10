KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,522,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 778,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

