KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

