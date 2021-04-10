KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

