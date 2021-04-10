KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.