KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

