KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $76.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

