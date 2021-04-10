KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

