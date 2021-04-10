KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $478.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average of $471.29. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $309.18 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

