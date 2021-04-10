KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 312 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $330.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.