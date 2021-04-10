KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

