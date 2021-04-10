KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

