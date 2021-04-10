KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 66,304 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 313.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,377,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

