KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 178,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

