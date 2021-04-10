KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

DIS stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

