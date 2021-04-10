KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112,728 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.