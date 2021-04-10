KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

