KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.