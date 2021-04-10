Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Knowles worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knowles by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KN opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

