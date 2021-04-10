Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $474.91 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $474.91 million and approximately $35.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00345160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00200274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00120922 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,250,619 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

