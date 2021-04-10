Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 707,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

