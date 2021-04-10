Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

