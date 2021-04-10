Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Shares of DOV opened at $139.96 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

