Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 250,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.