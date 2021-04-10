Krios Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $219.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00174141 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

