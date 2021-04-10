Kuai Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $32.59 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.