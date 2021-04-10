KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $19.20 or 0.00031786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 166.7% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $254.77 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.