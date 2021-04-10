Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $225.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $444.95 or 0.00745579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00295704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,504.35 or 0.99709073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00758068 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

