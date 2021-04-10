L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $17.90. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 72,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up about 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

