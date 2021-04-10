Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE LH opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

