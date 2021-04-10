LABS Group Price Tops $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

