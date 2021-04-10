Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 77.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $29,243.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 158.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002232 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

