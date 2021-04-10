Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0684

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $9.72 million and $10,211.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

