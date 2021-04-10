Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LANC opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $127.55 and a 12-month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

