Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce sales of $17.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $17.23 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

