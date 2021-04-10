Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.14% of Lannett worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

