LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Tops $137.80 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $137.80 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

