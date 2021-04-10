LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $131.45 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.