LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of LCI Industries worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 188,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $154.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

