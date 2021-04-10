LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0732 on Top Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. LCX has a total market cap of $44.89 million and $2.66 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

