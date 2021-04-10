Leadcoin (LDC) Market Cap Achieves $317,006.95

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $317,006.95 and approximately $8,475.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.