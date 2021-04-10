Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.18 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

