Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 577,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

