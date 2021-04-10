Lethean 1-Day Volume Tops $28.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $481,011.72 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,463.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.31 or 0.03582834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00383636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.30 or 0.01087099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.81 or 0.00472695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.39 or 0.00438920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00328683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

