Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

LEVI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

