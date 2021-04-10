LGCY Network Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $292,887.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.