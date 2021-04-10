Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 391.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

