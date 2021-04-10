Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,229 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 78.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 368.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE:LSI opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

