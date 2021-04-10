Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $65.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $293.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of LGND opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -154.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

