Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.77 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.55 or 0.00390976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

