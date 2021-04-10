Lightstreams Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,138.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $724,901.24 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

